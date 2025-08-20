Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Financial Comparison

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Sadot Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive and Sadot Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 1 4 7 0 2.50 Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus target price of $98.9167, suggesting a potential upside of 15.40%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sadot Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Sadot Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $20.10 billion 3.45 $2.89 billion $3.56 24.08 Sadot Group $667.70 million 0.01 $3.99 million $0.23 3.97

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group. Sadot Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colgate-Palmolive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Sadot Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 14.55% 377.63% 17.86% Sadot Group 0.48% -1.18% -0.29%

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Sadot Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, and Soupline to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. Its Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic pet products to help nutritionally support dogs and cats in different stages of health under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

