Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.11% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $30,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CON. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of CON opened at $22.9790 on Wednesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

