Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Axis Capital by 1,542.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Axis Capital by 36.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 34.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 14.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axis Capital Trading Up 1.4%

AXS stock opened at $96.3730 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity at Axis Capital

In other news, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,104. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

