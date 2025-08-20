Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,968 Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 492.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 155.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $341,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,330,587.45. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,647,400. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHH opened at $121.5930 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.20 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.33.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

