Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,278 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Nokia by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 30,438,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,845,000 after buying an additional 4,113,884 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at $53,481,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Nokia by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,572,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Nokia Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.2150 on Wednesday. Nokia Corporation has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 293.0%. Nokia’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

