Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. $AXL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL opened at $5.5850 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $662.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.