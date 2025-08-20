Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,819 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,339,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $154.07 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.58 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%.The company had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $61,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,029.32. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,494.24. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,401 shares of company stock valued at $292,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

