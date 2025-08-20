Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cars.com Inc. $CARS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cars.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 51,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 813.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In other Cars.com news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,885.97. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.2370 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $20.47.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $178.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

