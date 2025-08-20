Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260,464 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,981,000 after acquiring an additional 182,456 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,645,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,690,000 after acquiring an additional 184,194 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,401,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $23.4760 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 48,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.