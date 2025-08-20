Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 17,022 Shares of Guess?, Inc. $GES

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 125.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Guess? alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Guess? by 713.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 9,137.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 507.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 3,085.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 4,168.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Guess? Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:GES opened at $13.2680 on Wednesday. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $690.16 million, a PE ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Guess? has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.640 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Guess? Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.