Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,811 Sony Corporation $SONY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 346,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 78,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sony Stock Down 0.4%
SONY stock opened at $28.2350 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Sony Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
