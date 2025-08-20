Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. $TSBK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 142,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director David Alan Smith sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $28,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,228. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $125,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,765.80. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.