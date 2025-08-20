Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 28,917 Shares of Elme Communities $ELME

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,917 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELME. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 1,505.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 173.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $16.8770 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.51 and a beta of 0.98. Elme Communities has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $18.49.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -480.00%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

