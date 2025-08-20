Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 157,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,913.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $39.0460 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

