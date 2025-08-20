Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1,176.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($7.65). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $397,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

