Coty $COTY Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 758,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,771 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coty by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,585,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,358 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Coty by 162.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,300,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,221 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COTY opened at $4.8850 on Wednesday. Coty has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

