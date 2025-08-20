CPB Inc. $CPF Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CPB were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPF. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CPB by 17.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPB by 663.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CPB in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CPB by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in CPB by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock opened at $28.5250 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CPB Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $33.25.

CPB ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. CPB had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. CPB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.43%.

In other CPB news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $72,747.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,596.41. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $92,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,342.33. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,764 shares of company stock worth $352,919 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

