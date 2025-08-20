Cybin Inc. $CYBN Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) by 3,546.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cybin were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cybin during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Cybin by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cybin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin during the 4th quarter worth $6,477,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cybin during the 4th quarter worth $7,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $155.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.68. Cybin Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cybin from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cybin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

Further Reading

