Deutsche Bank AG Buys 26,888 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc $PPBI

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 51,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,486.68. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

