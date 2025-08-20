Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 215.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 91.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Insider Transactions at Curbline Properties

In other news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 1.2%

CURB opened at $22.3060 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 11.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

