Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in South Bow Corporation $SOBO

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in South Bow were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $4,803,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000.

South Bow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $27.6770 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. South Bow Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

South Bow Announces Dividend

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. South Bow’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SOBO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

South Bow Profile



South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

