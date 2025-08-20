Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,937 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 812.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 472.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 3,652 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $198,340.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,930. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,272. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,379 shares of company stock valued at $595,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX stock opened at $46.4590 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

