Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Adeia were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adeia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,656,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,902,000 after buying an additional 874,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Adeia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,894,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Adeia by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,276,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Adeia by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,169,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after buying an additional 132,395 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $17.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

