Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 32.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,160,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,811 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 337,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 115,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $42,495,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Up 1.5%

DORM opened at $154.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.21 and a 52 week high of $157.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.13 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,033.54. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dorman Products

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.