Deutsche Bank AG Sells 33,659 Shares of Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,659 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Upwork by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 522.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 204,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,911,000 after acquiring an additional 161,661 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of UPWK opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 31.75%.The company had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 25,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $353,985.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,118,291 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,147.44. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $156,202.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,250.95. This represents a 55.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,660 shares of company stock worth $2,021,932. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.