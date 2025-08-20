Deutsche Bank AG Sells 73,697 Shares of Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,697 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 546.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFRD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. Weatherford International PLC has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $111.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

