Deutsche Bank AG Sells 975 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in StepStone Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in StepStone Group by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 109,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $70.38.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.99 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -36.36%.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 55,608 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $3,375,961.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,550.05. The trade was a 61.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 27,697 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,663,481.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,800. This represents a 25.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,444 shares of company stock valued at $25,268,076 over the last ninety days. 16.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

