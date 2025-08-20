Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avient by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $8,344,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Avient by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Avient by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.
Avient Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $35.9050 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Avient Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avient Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
