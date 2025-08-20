Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 611 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.8% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 71,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its stake in NVIDIA by 67.4% in the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 455,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $49,592,000 after buying an additional 183,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.28.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

