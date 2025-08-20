Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,769,000 after buying an additional 397,313 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 140,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.