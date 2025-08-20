H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Stake Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in H World Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in H World Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

