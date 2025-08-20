HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $17.5550 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.9%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

