HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 507.2% in the first quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 165,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,454,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,263 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 8.5%

BATS:ICVT opened at $92.3740 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $93.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.32.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

