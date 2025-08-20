HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,653 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $67.6850 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $51.9801 and a 52-week high of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

