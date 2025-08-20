HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 58,917 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 295.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,917 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

