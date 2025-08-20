HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.4070 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

