HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 33.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $612.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $563.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.110-15.190 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

