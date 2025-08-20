HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in LandBridge Company LLC $LB

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in LandBridge were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of LandBridge by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,713,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,292,000 after purchasing an additional 516,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LandBridge by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,085 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,431,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of LandBridge by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 511,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,832,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LB. Johnson Rice lowered LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LandBridge from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LandBridge from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LandBridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of LB opened at $53.8620 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. LandBridge Company LLC has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $87.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $142,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

