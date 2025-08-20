HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF $EWS

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,298 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWS. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $891,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 965.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 154,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 139,940 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,530,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $819.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.