HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,283 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,568,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,753,000 after purchasing an additional 165,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,473,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 670,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 471,526 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,993,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 435,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $3,845,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

VIRT opened at $41.1050 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

