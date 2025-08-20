HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 109.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after buying an additional 599,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $89,351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,140.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $58,827,000 after purchasing an additional 290,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $162,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of DKS stock opened at $227.9050 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.800-14.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.06.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

