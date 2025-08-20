HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,860 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,035,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,852,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,481,000 after purchasing an additional 948,204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,709,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885,476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,613,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after purchasing an additional 580,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,192,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 557,631 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

