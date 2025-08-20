HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF $DFNL

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the first quarter worth about $420,000.

DFNL opened at $43.8950 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $291.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

