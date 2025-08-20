HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $204.88 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $211.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.27. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

