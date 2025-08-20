HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 47,991 Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF $BUFC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUFC. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUFC opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.22. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

