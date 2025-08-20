HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 150,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $69.0640 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.15.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

