HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 16,968,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2,543.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPRX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

