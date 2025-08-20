HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 44,219 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,219 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,737,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,916,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,224,000 after purchasing an additional 314,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,074,000 after purchasing an additional 509,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,137,000 after purchasing an additional 682,123 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,157,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,555,000 after purchasing an additional 431,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $107.9940 on Wednesday. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

