Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July $NJUL Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,211 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 72,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 13.8%

Shares of BATS NJUL opened at $69.3340 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $55.4032 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $211.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

