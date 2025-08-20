InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of InvenTrust Properties worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $28.5350 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.2377 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.97%.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

